Photo 2733
Favourite Space
I do love being by the ocean but I’m there less and less with the way my skin is…Celtic heritage in this climate is not a good thing.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
1
1
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3189
photos
28
followers
19
following
748% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th June 2024 2:33pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
june24words
Mark St Clair
ace
What a beautiful place and capture
June 25th, 2024
