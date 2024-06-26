Previous
Looking Down by narayani
Looking Down

I was actually looking up, there were so many birds in the tree, all different species together, but my old iPhone wasn’t up to the task of capturing any.
26th June 2024

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
How lovely that looks, for a moment I thought they were chillies ;-)
June 26th, 2024  
