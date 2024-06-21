Previous
Pathway by narayani
Photo 2729

Pathway

Ren and I went on an adventure to Nobe Falls (there was water flowing @merrelyn)
Happy solstice everyone 😊
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
JackieR ace
He's taking me down that leading line
June 21st, 2024  
