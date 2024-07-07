Previous
Fire by narayani
Fire

After a wet and blustery day, the evening became mild and still and perfect for a fire in the garden…
7th July 2024

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
752% complete

Diana ace
We need that lovely fire here atm, cold and miserable.
July 7th, 2024  
