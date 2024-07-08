Previous
Booyeembara Park by narayani
Photo 2746

Booyeembara Park

Affectionately known as Boo Park by the locals. It looks like I’m deep in the country, but the waterfall is man made and the park is in the middle of a Fremantle suburb.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

narayani

Diana ace
How wonderful to have such a lovely park close by. I love the little waterfall and surrounding vegetation.
July 8th, 2024  
