Котики by natalytry
50 / 365

Котики

Гости заезжали - Миша и Аня с детками. Чудно пообщались.
Я выздоравливаю.
Вечером посмотрела "Гемини" - мне понравилось
19th January 2020

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
