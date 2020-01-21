Previous
Синь зимняя by natalytry
52 / 365

Синь зимняя

Сегодня красота на улице! Я в перерыве между обработкой ушла в поля, в дикость.
И сегодня сделала давно откладываемую (то трип в Москву, то НГ, то болезни) большую съемку - я герой))))
А сын в дет сад пошел после всех болезней, ура!
Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
Josie Gilbert
очень красивый
January 21st, 2020  
