52 / 365
Синь зимняя
Сегодня красота на улице! Я в перерыве между обработкой ушла в поля, в дикость.
И сегодня сделала давно откладываемую (то трип в Москву, то НГ, то болезни) большую съемку - я герой))))
А сын в дет сад пошел после всех болезней, ура!
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
1
0
Natalya Trushnikova
@natalytry
52
photos
24
followers
20
following
View this month »
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
5
1
365
Canon EOS 60D
21st January 2020 11:09am
#winter
,
#snow
,
#frost
,
#russia
,
#siberia
Josie Gilbert
очень красивый
January 21st, 2020
