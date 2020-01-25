Previous
Ну и день.... by natalytry
56 / 365

Ну и день....

Закончила зачистку, сожгла все ненужное, лишнее и....
Закончила день в травматологии с сыном.
И потом в Пск.
Январь 2020, заканчивайся уже! И пусть все плохое останется в тебе, а дальше - лишь хорошо!!! Отменяю хрень в своей жизни!
25th January 2020

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
