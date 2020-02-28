Previous
Next
Кусочек закончившегося мини-ремонта by natalytry
79 / 365

Кусочек закончившегося мини-ремонта

Сегодня наклеили обои!! Умнички мы девочки 😍
Закончили в 22-00
На улице снова метели и перекрыты федеральные трассы.
Снега в этом году невероятно много.
Хорошая нагрузка и тренировка при откапывании гаража с автомобилем😂
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise