У самого светлого человечка на свете - юбилей! by natalytry
103 / 365

У самого светлого человечка на свете - юбилей!

Мама сбежала от всех в санаторий -
такой вот необычный др себе сделала)))
Но от нас не скрыться!!! Приехали с сыном, с цветами и подарками.
Отлично получилось!!!
Съездили в ТЦ еще, погуляли, покушали.
Супер день 😍
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
