Космос, детка by natalytry
120 / 365

Космос, детка

Солнечное утро и глянцевый потолок!
Классный день - встретились с лучшей подругой детства Таней, детки отлично подружились.
Вечером жарили у них шашлык и вкусно пили. И вкусно общались
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
