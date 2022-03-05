Previous
Next
by natalytry
Photo 803

Утром напекла блинчиков, собралась и в СЗЩ.
Купила букет нарциссов, и на машине Андрея в центр к Натке косметологу. Она массаж сделала, научила меня.
Через БауЦентр (выбор плитки в ванную и пр) в Величковку.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
285% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise