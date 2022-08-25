Previous
by natalytry
Photo 942

С утра решала по жилью на море.
Выбрала, забронировала.
А после обеда - накрыло, сил нет..
И к вечеру - температура, ломит тело.
Отдохнули((((
До слез
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
