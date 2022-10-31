Previous
by natalytry
Повесила полку-шкафчик в спальне, зеркало.
Сделала перестановку.
Приготовила обед.
Настроение снова неровное - то мир-покой, то взрывы.
Вова ещё дал жару...
Охх непростой мальчик взрослеет. Сильный, но сложный.
Свозила на самбо.
Вечером чилл...
