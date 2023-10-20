Previous
by natalytry
Сделала съёмку. Молодец!! Получила массу удовольствия от использования пресетов.
От движа отказалась, и это было самым верным решением на сегодня
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
