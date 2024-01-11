Previous
Фотоотчет для мамы by natalytry
Photo 1489

Фотоотчет для мамы

Утром не поехала на сопровождение по соцКонт. Результат: не сдано, пакет документов надо дополнить.
Домашние дела.
Днём выгуляла машину до магазина.
Вечером Табрис.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
407% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise