Встреча с школьным другом by natalytry
Photo 1496

Встреча с школьным другом

У нас была потрясающа банда в школе - три девчонки и семь парней, силища. Встречались почти каждый день, не разлей вода были. Выросли - и мы, девочки, до сих пор плотно общаемся, а парни отделились и все сами по себе.
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
