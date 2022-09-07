Previous
2.145_7540_e.1 by neil_ge
Photo 512

2.145_7540_e.1

David Breuer-Weil’s “ Flight” in the South garden at St Pancras Church and depicts the virtually impossible – a magical sculpture of a flying man taking off.
7th September 2022

Neil

@neil_ge
