Previous
Next
Cumbrian Mountain Express 86 259 by neil_ge
Photo 700

Cumbrian Mountain Express 86 259

This British Rail Class 86 was manufactured in Doncaster in 1965 for the newly electrified West Coast Main Line, weighing in at 81 Tonnes, and with a maximum speed of 100mph
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise