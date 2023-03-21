Previous
Paradigm, by Conrad Shawcross
Photo 704

Paradigm, by Conrad Shawcross...

This is one of the tallest public sculptures in central London. It’s 14 metres tall and comprises a twisting stack of tetrahedra that grow in size.......704
21st March 2023

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
Photo Details

