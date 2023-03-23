Previous
HMS Alice Liddell by neil_ge
HMS Alice Liddell

This sci-fi-steampunk-gothic cosmic spacecraft sculpture (a psychedelic paean to the magic of travel) hangs in St Pancras Station (by platforms 11-13)
