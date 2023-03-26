Previous
Apartments on the front in Portishead…….709 by neil_ge
Apartments on the front in Portishead…….709

The sculpture is called Ship to Shore by Jon Buck. This sculpture forms part of a sculpture trail.
Korcsog Károly ace
Interesting facade covering!
March 26th, 2023  
