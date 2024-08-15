Previous
Penguin at the zoo by neil_ge
Photo 1216

Penguin at the zoo

To my surprise, the penguins were one of the stars on display.
This will be the last photograph from London Zoo. I've got to get out with my camera...
p-1216,
15th August 2024

Neil

@neil_ge
