Eilton Bridge in Ross on Wye by neil_ge
Photo 1228

Eilton Bridge in Ross on Wye

Commissioned in 1597 and completed two years later, the bridge was widened and reinforced with concrete in 1914, it still operates with a two-way carriageway today.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Neil

@neil_ge
