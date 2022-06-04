Previous
Next
Fly Over by nickspicsnz
Photo 2615

Fly Over

Our daughter has travelled up to London to experience the jubilee celebrations. She sent us a video of planes flying over in the shape of 70. We could hear planes approaching today so I rushed out on the deck to get a photo. This is little old TK's version of a fly-over - not quite as impressive, lol! It's probably all the planes owned by the NZ forces.

It is, however, a stunning winter's day - fresh and sunny with blue sky and white fluffy clouds so NZ has it's own blessings. Using it for 30 Days Wild because of the clouds.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
716% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise