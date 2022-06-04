Fly Over

Our daughter has travelled up to London to experience the jubilee celebrations. She sent us a video of planes flying over in the shape of 70. We could hear planes approaching today so I rushed out on the deck to get a photo. This is little old TK's version of a fly-over - not quite as impressive, lol! It's probably all the planes owned by the NZ forces.



It is, however, a stunning winter's day - fresh and sunny with blue sky and white fluffy clouds so NZ has it's own blessings. Using it for 30 Days Wild because of the clouds.