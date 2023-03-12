Previous
Rainbow lilac by nicolecampbell
Photo 443

Rainbow lilac

Another dinosaur as part of the Enlighten festival
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
Just an Aussie girl who loves to take photos, read books, bake and potter in my garden. I think this is year 9 or it...
Photo Details

katy ace
Such an awesome dinosaur! What a beautiful sculpture. I like how you have included some people in the photo so we can see how large it really is.
March 14th, 2023  
