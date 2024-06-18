Previous
I despise winter by nicolecampbell
I despise winter

A quick pop in to say hi so I can keep my account. Hope you are all well. It was freezing cold this morning when I walked Buster. It was -2 degrees but felt like -8 degrees and it certainly did.

Needless to say Buster had the best day ever rolling in the frost.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
Just an Aussie girl who loves to take photos, read books, bake and potter in my garden. I think this is year 9 or it...
130% complete

bkb in the city
A lovely selfie
June 18th, 2024  
