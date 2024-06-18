Sign up
Photo 476
I despise winter
Hello!
A quick pop in to say hi so I can keep my account. Hope you are all well. It was freezing cold this morning when I walked Buster. It was -2 degrees but felt like -8 degrees and it certainly did.
Needless to say Buster had the best day ever rolling in the frost.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Nicole Campbell
@nicolecampbell
Just an Aussie girl who loves to take photos, read books, bake and potter in my garden. I think this is year 9 or it...
selfie
bkb in the city
A lovely selfie
June 18th, 2024
