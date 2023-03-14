Previous
Rainbow orange by nicolecampbell
Rainbow orange

A dahlia from my garden basking in the sun.
14th March 2023

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
Just an Aussie girl who loves to take photos, read books, bake and potter in my garden.
Mallory ace
This is beautiful. Love the light and the details.
March 14th, 2023  
katy ace
It looks huge, and so beautiful with that brilliant sunlight on it
March 14th, 2023  
