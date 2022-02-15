Previous
Next
My poor baby hasn’t been feeling well today. by nicoleratley
13 / 365

My poor baby hasn’t been feeling well today.

She took a little nap on my chest this afternoon and now she’s at the emergency room with her daddy. I’m missing my sweet girl.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise