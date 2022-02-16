Previous
My little sister and Snowball. by nicoleratley
14 / 365

My little sister and Snowball.

Michelle was in our room until well after 2:00am when Lorelai got home from the hospital. Here she is being snuggly with our sweet Snowball.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
