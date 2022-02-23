Previous
Next
Wearing authentic earrings for the first time. by nicoleratley
21 / 365

Wearing authentic earrings for the first time.

My ears could never tolerate normal earrings, so I had gauges for years. Today, my mother let me borrow gold, diamond studded earrings! And yes, that is silver in my 27 year-old head of hair.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise