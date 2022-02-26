Previous
I’m very close with my coworker. by nicoleratley
I’m very close with my coworker.

One of the best benefits of working at home is having the cutest coworkers. I’ve been sick all day and my baby boy, Thanos, has been extra snuggly.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
