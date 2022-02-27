Previous
Snuggles from our puppy. by nicoleratley
25 / 365

Snuggles from our puppy.

Zayy is our Great Dane that thinks he’s a lap dog. I love sweet cuddles with our boy. He likes to rub his face on ours, and give lots of affection.
27th February 2022

Nicole Ratley

Nicole Ratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
