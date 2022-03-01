Previous
Latte enjoying the sun. by nicoleratley
Latte enjoying the sun.

Latte is our 12 year-old tortoise with the cutest personality. She’s great with our daughter, gets along with all the other pets, and is snoozing somewhere random in the house when it’s chilly outside.
Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
