Previous
Next
My sissy made me a sandwich today. by nicoleratley
32 / 365

My sissy made me a sandwich today.

Hard salami is a favorite in our household, and she offered to make a sandwich. It was a perfect little sandwich on a small submarine loaf and she brought me a jello cup too. So thoughtful.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise