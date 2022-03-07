Previous
Pure joy! by nicoleratley
33 / 365

The smile on Auntie M.‘s face says it all! Lorelai loves sharing drinks with Auntie. It’s so fun to watch them play together.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
