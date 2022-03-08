Previous
Mommy’s boy. by nicoleratley
34 / 365

Mommy’s boy.

Thanos lays on my hip every night before bed. He always has since he was a kitten. He’s just my little orange soulmate.
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Nicole Ratley

