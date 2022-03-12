Previous
Lorelai picked a starter Pokémon! by nicoleratley
38 / 365

Lorelai picked a starter Pokémon!

Sequoia got her a stuffed Pikachu that she picked out. She’s also stolen my Pokémon blanket. I’m just glad she’s finally into Pokémon!
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
