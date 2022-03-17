Previous
Auntie M. and Lolo being cute. by nicoleratley
43 / 365

Auntie M. and Lolo being cute.

Michelle brought a squishy rabbit ball home for Lorelai. They spent awhile playing together. Michelle is wearing her new shirt, and Lolo is wearing her green St. Patrick’s Day Baby Shark shirt. I love seeing them together!
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
