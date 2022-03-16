Previous
Our happy puppy! by nicoleratley
42 / 365

Our happy puppy!

Lorelai likes to pile stuff on the dogs, and Bunny is so patient with her. Today she put my octopus, Diablo, and her stingray from SeaWorld on her! She’s just a good dog, and we’re so lucky to have her!
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
