Previous
Next
Lorelai got her first tattoo today! by nicoleratley
41 / 365

Lorelai got her first tattoo today!

My girl is always pointing at my tattoos and saying “ta-ooo”. So today she got a temporary tattoo of her favorite thing: sharks!
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise