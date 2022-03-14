Previous
Happy birthday, Chuck! by nicoleratley
40 / 365

Happy birthday, Chuck!

We had a great birthday dinner for my stepdad at Benihana, and then opened presents at home afterwards. Here he is being the best thing in the world - a grandpa!
14th March 2022

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
