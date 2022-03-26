Previous
Our eldest cat daughter, Genni. by nicoleratley
Our eldest cat daughter, Genni.

Sequoia and I found this beautiful girl at our old apartment in Cottonwood, AZ in 2014 with what we think was a broken tail. She made a full recovery, and she’s been our Princess Genevieve ever since!
