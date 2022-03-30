Previous
Genni and Mom giving boops. by nicoleratley
56 / 365

Genni and Mom giving boops.

I asked my Mom to come visit me today so I could show her how much of a hero she is to me. Of course, Genevieve needed attention from Grandma and got cute little forehead boops. Very sweet moment.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
