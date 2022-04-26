Previous
Lorelai and Grandma Adonya at dinner! by nicoleratley
83 / 365

Lorelai and Grandma Adonya at dinner!

I was busy working all day, so here is a bonus picture from a different day of our trip. Lolo was being silly playing peek-a-boo in a to-go container. They have so much fun together!
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
