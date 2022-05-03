Previous
Family dinner! by nicoleratley
90 / 365

Family dinner!

I was sick and in bed all day today, so this is a picture from a few days ago. Sequoia and Shelly were making dinner while I spent time with Lorelai, my stepson, Christopher, and my granddaughters Emy and Evy!
3rd May 2022

Nicole Ratley

