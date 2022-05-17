Previous
Grandma cuddles! by nicoleratley
104 / 365

Grandma cuddles!

Lorelai didn’t take a nap today, so she was hyper and overtired. But thrilled when Grandma got home! They have the cutest smiles.
17th May 2022

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
