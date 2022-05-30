Sign up
117 / 365
My Uncle Erick’s senior picture.
I spent today scanning pictures of Erick for the funeral. It was rough. I never realized how much we had in common. I was so excited to see Vans and The Beatles in the picture!
30th May 2022
30th May 22
0
0
Nicole Ratley
@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter.
119
photos
5
followers
18
following
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
29th May 2022 10:52pm
Tags
family
,
uncle
,
phoenix
,
arizona
,
health
,
"mental
,
awareness"
365 Project
close