Lorelai playing her fishing puzzle. by nicoleratley
140 / 365

Lorelai playing her fishing puzzle.

Lolo has been obsessed with this fishing puzzle since she really figured out how it works. Obviously, her favorite animal is the shark!
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

