Mommy’s baby boy. by nicoleratley
141 / 365

Mommy’s baby boy.

Thanos is my little man, and I got this silly close up picture of him today. He’s always super snuggly when I’m working and sleeping. I love my boy!
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
